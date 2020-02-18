LACONIA — Based in Concord, the Tall Granite Big Band is dedicated to swing and jazz, and enjoy playing for dancers. Founded as a small group in 2007 by three New Hampshire horn players who love American jazz from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s, the group was expanded in 2014. The community is invited to an evening of music and swing dancing, Monday, March 2, at 7 p.m., at Taylor Community. This free event is open to the public. Visit taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.

