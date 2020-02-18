LACONIA — Based in Concord, the Tall Granite Big Band is dedicated to swing and jazz, and enjoy playing for dancers. Founded as a small group in 2007 by three New Hampshire horn players who love American jazz from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s, the group was expanded in 2014. The community is invited to an evening of music and swing dancing, Monday, March 2, at 7 p.m., at Taylor Community. This free event is open to the public. Visit taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Current e-Edition
Daily News Sign Up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Question of the Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Wolfeboro police arrest Effingham woman
- City police preparing to buy surveillance drones
- Selectmen to consider no-dog policy
- House Transportation Committee rejects helmet bill
- Sled dog derby is a go, with a few changes
- Robert Caruso, 58
- Christopher McDonald, 37
- Ashland snowmobiler collides with tree
- Anonymous stranger helped return phone to Gilford woman
- Supreme Court hears arguments in Great Dane appeal
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.