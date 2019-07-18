LACONIA — The Michael Vincent Band will be the featured performers on Friday, July 19, at 6 p.m. for the Belknap Mill Arts in the Park Summer Series. The three-piece blues band from central New England has been touring and playing music together for almost 15 years.
The Michael Vincent Band took to the road after high school, touring the Gulf Coast, Beale Street in Memphis, Frenchman’s Street in New Orleans, and even Chicago.
The Belknap Mill welcomes back Baked, Brewed & Organically Moo’ed, a local food truck vendor based in Center Barnstead, to the concert to serve ice cream and coffee treats.
The Belknap Mill Arts in the Park Summer Series takes place in Riverside Rotary Park at the gazebo. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside to the Rose Chertok Gallery on the third floor of the mill. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets are always welcome.
For more information about the Michael Vincent Band, visit www.michaelvincentband.com. To learn more about the Arts in the Park series and other Belknap Mill events, visit the Belknap Mill Facebook page or www.belknapmill.org.
