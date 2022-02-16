This week I opened my inbox to find a note from Eric Masterson with information about his spring birding weekends on Star Island, one of the islands that comprise the Isles of Shoals off the New Hampshire coast. Several years ago, I participated in one of these weekends and found it a fascinating three days. The birds migrating north for the summer use the rocky terrain of Star Island as a stopping point as they continue north. On the weekend I was there we identified, according to Eric, over 72 species of birds. Eric’s weekends sell out, however, there are many other programs in New Hampshire with information about where to observe the migrating birds and I encourage you to take a Saturday afternoon and experience, listening and watching, these exquisite creatures.
This note from Eric reminded me that spring is coming. It served as a reminder to take every advantage of the weeks of winter remaining.
My mind turned to the thought of making maple syrup. Warm weather causes sap to run, and I expect the few nice days we have had might have triggered the sap.
The ideal weather conditions for sap collection are daytime temperatures around 40 degrees Fahrenheit and nighttime temps below freezing. Ideally it should be 20 degrees in the evening and at least 40 degrees during the day. The lines must be clear and not frozen so the sap will flow. When there is lots of snow, the best method of transportation to reach the trees is by wearing snowshoes.
If you are interested in learning about how to make maple syrup, Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center has an afternoon program that allows you to learn the process from tapping a tree to tasting delicious maple syrup. In one afternoon you will have an opportunity to look inside and investigate every step of the syrup making process. At the same time, you will learn how to identify maple trees, learn the parts of the tree and their functions, and learn how maple sap is turned into syrup.
When you have made your maple syrup you can take it home, make doughnuts and dunk the hot doughnuts into the warm just boiled syrup. If you look up “grandmother’s doughnuts” online, you will find “old-fashioned” recipes. I promise you a tasty treat that you will long for again and again.
While there is snow there is still time for snowshoeing. You might try the Old Bridle Path, located near Center Sandwich. It’s a trail that is close to two miles and appropriate for people of all skill levels.
At Gunstock Mountain Resort you can use headlamps to ascend the mountain on the Tiger Chair and enjoy an evening adventure, snowshoeing down the trails. There are late afternoon programs and moonlight evening programs, too.
This year Mardi Gras, which can be translated as Fat Tuesday, is on March 1. This carnival includes parades, revelers dressed in costumes, festive masks, dinners, jazz, and just pure frivolity. The festivities in New Orleans begin the week before and culminate on Strove Tuesday — or the actual day of Mardi Gras — which is the night before Ash Wednesday, when Lent and a period of fasting and repentance of sins begins for Christians.
If you are in the mood for another taste experience, try creating a crawfish etouffee, bake a King Cake, or order one from New Orleans. The King Cake, also used to celebrate Epiphany, is made in a few ways but is usually served as a twisted cinnamon rolled dough, topped with frosting or colored sugar in the traditional Mardi Gras colors, green, yellow, and purple. Like the coin in an English Christmas cake, a tiny plastic baby is stirred into the dough and the person who receives this small token is thought to have good luck through the year and the responsibility to either host a Mardi Gras dinner the following year or provide a King Cake.
For all those people who leave New Hampshire for the warm south just think about what they are missing. The experiences, the tastes, the adventures and the beauty of the changing seasons.
Listen to Elizabeth on the Short Fuse Podcast found on Apple or Spotify, follow her on Instagram @elizh24 or send her a note at elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com. She is an author and journalist. Her books include Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited (Easton Studio Press, 2015), A Day with Bonefish Joe (David R. Godinez, 2015) and Queen Anne’s Lace and Wild Blackberry Pie (Thornwillow Press, 2011).
