MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will host a keepsake glass suncatcher class with league-juried artist Lynn Haust on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 5-7 p.m. Come explore the medium of kiln-fired glass and learn techniques to melt glass.
In this two-hour class, create a glass suncatcher to keep or gift. There will be an assortment of bullseye glass from which to choose. Learn how to combine glass to create rich colors and textures that will reflect and transmit color and light. Suncatchers will be fired and annealed off-site, and artists will be notified when they are available for pick up, within a few days of the class.
Tuition is $40 per student and includes use of tools and choice of glass materials in various colors. Beginners and advanced students, age 12 and up, are welcome to participate.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, email nhcraft@metrocast.net, call 603-279-7920, stop in to the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway, or visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes or www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
