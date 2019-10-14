MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra invites the community to its season-opening concert on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Inter-Lakes Auditorium.
After a summer off, LRSO is preparing for the upcoming season. The orchestra will feature the winner of the 10th student concerto and scholarship competition, pianist Brigham Parker.
Parker placed third in last year’s competition, before finishing first this year. He has been studying piano for nine years. He was awarded Distinction on the Royal School of Music’s highest piano exam and took honors at the New Hampshire Music Teachers Association Solo Competition. Parker recently completed his second year with the Young Organist Collaborative. He is home-schooled in Merrimack and enjoys soccer, youth group, and playing in his family’s ensemble The Parker Players.
The Nov. 2 concert is the first in the LRSO 2019-2020 season. Holiday POPS will be Dec. 14-15, and the March 28, 2020, concert will feature guitarist David Newsam. Broadway is the theme for the season-ending POPS concerts on May 16-17, 2020. Full concert details are available by visiting www.LRSO.org.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students with identification, available by visiting www.LRSO.org/tickets, by phone at 800-838-3006, and at ticket partners Innisfree Bookshop and Greenlaw’s Music in Laconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.