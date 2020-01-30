LACONIA — Throughout February, Lakes Region Public Access Television will celebrate the Academy Awards with a month of Oscar-nominated films. First up, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1, is the 1945 adventure film 'Captain Kidd,' starring Charles Laughton, Randolph Scott and Barbara Britton.
In the unabashedly unhistorical 'Captain Kidd,' the larger-than-life pirate, Laughton, convinces England’s King William III that he is an honest captain and good candidate to escort a treasure-laden vessel bound for England through dangerous waters off Madagascar. One of the crew, Adam Mercy, played by Scott, is a smart rogue, with manners that impress Kidd, and later Lady Anne Falconer, portrayed by Britton.
Although historically inaccurate, 'Captain Kidd' is regarded for strong performances from the cast. The film received an Academy Award nomination for best original score.
Upcoming LRPA After Dark Oscar-nominated films are Feb. 7-8, 1937’s 'A Star is Born,' nominated for best actor, actress, director, and picture; Feb. 14-15, 1947’s 'Life With Father,' nominated for best actor, art direction, and cinematography; Feb. 21-22, 1938’s 'Algiers,' nominated best actor, supporting actor, art direction, and cinematography; Feb. 28-29, 1934’s 'Of Human Bondage,' nominated for best actress.
For more information, visit lrpa.org.
