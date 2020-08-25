TILTON — Lakes Region Art Association will hold its 80th annual Members Show Sept. 3-27.
An opening reception ice cream social, free to the public and sponsored by Irwin Motors, will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 4-7 p.m.
Pat Edsall, chair of the annual show, reports that art entered to be judged will be evaluated by three independent, professional artists. There will be first, second and third place awards, and cash awards for Best of Show. The public is invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award. The gallery asks all attendees to maintain social distancing and wear masks.
The LRAA Gallery is open Thursday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, contact Tom Hitchcock at 603-496-6768. The gallery is at 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.