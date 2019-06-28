MOULTONBOROUGH — Poet and artist Priscilla Burlingham will be the featured reader at the Moultonborough Library Poetry Night on Tuesday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. An open mic will follow.
Burlingham is a graduate of the Museum of Fine Arts School in Boston. Her poetry was first encouraged during painting fellowships at Ragsdale and Yaddo. She works on her poetry and painting at her studio on Lees Pond. Since the 1970s she has pursued applied physics each January at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with an affinity for poetry and outer space. She also rescues animals and grows plants from seed.
The founder of the Poetry Night, she has gathered poets, poet laureates, artists and musicians to read and perform at the Moultonborough Public Library on the first Tuesday of every month. Her animal drawings and paintings have been featured in a one-woman show at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and at the Libby Museum. She has read her poetry all over New England and has been featured in the New Hampshire Poet Showcase, sponsored by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and in several anthologies and periodicals, including 'The Other Side of Sorrow.'
All are welcome to participate and to listen. Bring some words or a song and share it during open mic. “This will be a wonderful opportunity to hear Priscilla’s poems and songs, and to note the many things she has done to support poetry in New Hampshire,” said Wolfeboro poet Bob Demaree, host for the July 2 event.
The Moultonborough Library is located at the junction of Routes 25 and 109 north, at the blinking light.
