LACONIA — Richard Whitney is an American painter, author and educator whose portraits and landscapes hang in more than 800 public and private collections worldwide, including the Pentagon, Harvard, Yale and Stanford universities, and the Catholic University of Portugal.
He will give a lecture at the Taylor Community on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building.
Town & Country called Whitney one of “the giants of the field” of figurative painting. The artist has received more than 40 regional and national awards, including an honorary doctor of fine arts from the University of New Hampshire in 2015.
For more information about Taylor Community's free, public events, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, call 603-366-1400, or follow Taylor Community on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.