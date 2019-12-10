All events are free unless otherwise noted. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/WolfeboroLastNight.
10 a.m.-noon - Scavenger Hunt: register at the Great Hall at Town Hall; return completed map for a chance for prizes.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. - Mo The Balloon Man at the Great Hall at Town Hall with balloon creatures for kids, face-painting, dance performance, Yum Yum Shop cookie painting, displays by Girl Scout Robotics Team, Wolfeboro police and fire, New Hampshire Farm Museum, and snacks for purchase benefiting Kingswood Youth Center.
12:30-1:30 p.m. - Freese Brothers Big Band Combo concert at First Congregational Church on Main Street, across from Carpenter School
1-3 p.m. - Family Game Show: energize and test skills, win prizes at Brewster on S. Main St.
2-3 p.m. - Family and friends sing-along with Bill Parker at First Congregational Church on Main Street, across from Carpenter School
2:30-3:30 p.m. - Chris Herrick Magic Show at the Great Hall at Town Hall
3-4:30 p.m. - Bingo with prizes
4-5 p.m. - Wildlife Encounters live animal show, sponsored by The Children’s Center at the Great Hall at Town Hall
5-7 p.m. - Lasagna buffet dinner and dessert at All Saints Episcopal Church on S. Main Street, across from Wolfeboro Library. Tickets at the door are $30 per family or $10 per person, children under five are free. Music will be by accordionist Gary Sredzienski.
6:30 p.m. - Fireworks over Wolfeboro Bay, sponsored by Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce
7-9 p.m. - Contra dance at the Great Hall at Town Hall, hosted by Global Awareness Local Action
