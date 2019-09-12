MEREDITH — Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra is ready for its upcoming 2019-2020 season. Celebrating 44 years, the orchestra has a concert lineup that begins Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m., at Inter-Lakes Auditorium, featuring the winner of the 2019 Student Concerto Competition, pianist Brigham Parker from Merrimack, performing Tchaikovsky’s "Piano Concerto No. 1."
Dual holiday pops concerts return on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. Vocalist Michael Gallagan is back as the featured soloist. Gallagan has performed with the orchestra at holiday concerts and in the recent Sinatra tribute, and will be singing an all-new holiday program with songs by Seth McFarlane, Harry Connick Jr., Donny Hathaway, and Michael Buble.
March 28, 2020, will bring a virtuosic classical guitar performance of the Tedesco "Guitar Concerto in D Major" by David Newsam. Newsman teaches at Berkeley College of Music and University of New Hampshire, and actively tours throughout New England. He has performed with musicians including Jim Hall, Bucky Pizzarelli, pianists Dave McKenna and James Williams, drummers Ed Shaugnessy and Louis Bellson, and jazz legends Clark Terry, Phil Wilson, Joe Williams, and Milt Jackson.
The orchestra ends its season with concerts on May 16-17, featuring an array of hits from Broadway. Soloist Ashley Whalley performed at the May 2019 pops concerts with her renditions of Streisand hits, and this season’s audiences will enjoy her interpretations of classics, from "Kiss Me Kate," "Guys and Dolls," and "Cabaret" through the modern classics "Wicked," "Beautiful, the Carole King Musical," and "Waitress."
Tickets are available now by visiting www.LRSO.org/tickets or by calling 800-838-3006. Individual tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.
Corporate sponsors are Bank of New Hampshire, Fay’s Boat Yard, and Bellwether Community Credit Union. Individual sponsors are Mike and Evelyn Miller and the Robert Smith Family Trust.
