GILFORD — The Lakes Region Singers, a community choral group, will offer two performances of their annual Christmas Concert. One will be Friday evening, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m., and another on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m.
“We have an exciting program planned for this season, with plenty of variety,” said Director Karen Jordan. “We will perform new pieces as well as old favorites, for all ages, and we will again showcase many talented soloists and instrumentalists from around our region.”
Both concerts will take place at the First United Methodist Church, on Route 11-A. The youth chorus, as well as the adult chorus, will perform. A suggested donation of $8 per person, or $15 per family, will be taken at the door. There will be homemade refreshments available for the public at each intermission.
Several numbers will feature soloists on cello, flute, and strings, as well as performances by the adult bell choir. Phil Breton on piano will accompany the adult chorus, while Kelly Cleveland will accompany and direct the youth chorus.
Directed for the past eight years by Jordan, of Laconia, the Lakes Region Singers have nearly 40 community singers from Laconia, Belmont, Gilford, and Gilmanton. “It makes us so happy to bring you the joy of music every year,” said Jordan. “We hope you and your friends can join us on Dec. 14 or 16 for this year’s holiday celebration.”
For more information, call the director at 603-998-8545, or email soprano00134@gmail.com.
