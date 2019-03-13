It’s in the air! Set the clocks ahead, smell the sugaring! Although a look out the window doesn’t confirm it, the calendar tells us spring is here. For people of the Christian faith it also means the Lenten season is here, which possibly means leaving meat off the plate, and turning to fish instead. Lent coincides with maple season here in New Hampshire; there are several delicious combinations using both the syrup and seafood. Last Friday this paper devoted several pages to New Hampshire Maple Month, with several delicious recipes using maple syrup, as well as locations of farms that will be participating in demonstrations, tastings, etc.
Tthis recipe for maple glazed salmon is a favorite of mine and my family as well.
Maple Glazed Salmon
3 TB. all purpose flour
Salt and freshly ground
2 salmon fillets, ½ lb. to ¾ lb. about ½ to ¾ inches thick, skinned
2 TB. butter
¾ cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1/3 cup Chardonnay
1 t. chopped fresh rosemary
2 TB. minced shallots
2 TB. pure maple syrup
In a shallow bowl, combine flour, salt and pepper. Dredge salmon fillets in flour mixture, brush off excess flour and set aside.
In a skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add the salmon and saute for 1 to 2 minutes on each side.
Add orange juice, Chardonnay, rosemary and shallots, and boil gently until liquid is reduced by half, about 3 minutes or more. Stir in maple syrup. Cut fillets in half and serve with sauce.
Serves 4.
(You may substitute whole, boneless chicken breasts (pounded flat) for the salmon, and ½ cup chicken stock for the orange juice.)
Maple Bacon Scallops
8 sea scallops, side muscle removed if attached, and patted dry
4 slices maple flavored bacon, cut in half (or vegetarian bacon, brushed with maple syrup)
Or: equal parts maple syrup and mustard (omit bacon)
8 toothpicks
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a skillet, cook bacon until just barely cooked, and is pliable. Remove and drain on paper towel. When cool enough to handle, wrap bacon around scallops and hold together with a toothpick.
(Brush with mixture of syrup and mustard if not using bacon).
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place a cooling rack on parchment and arrange scallops on the cooling rack. (Using a cooling rack allows fat to drip from bacon)
Bake 12 to 15 minutes until bacon is crisp and scallop is tender, turning (use tongs) once.
Serve as an appetizer or main course for two.
(Sal’s Seafood, fresh from the Boston Pier is available at Moulton Farms, Thursday, Friday and Saturday)
