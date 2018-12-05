We tend to visit our friends, or have friends in more over holidays, and it’s helpful to have a few stand-by recipes. As far as beverage of choice, keep the fridge full of soft drinks, and perhaps beer and/or wine. When I lived in Center Harbor and had a wonderful porch attached to the kitchen, I referred to it (the porch) as my “second New Hampshire Porch.”
Stella di Natale (Poinsettia) Holiday Cocktail
A flute of Asti Spumante, spiked with a New World splash of cranberry juice, makes an elegant holiday drink with which to toast good things to come! My friend Marilyn P., whose middle name was Domenica, shared this with me. Holiday cheer, Italian style!
1 chilled champagne flute (or wine glass)
1 ounce chilled cranberry juice
4 ounces chilled Asti Spumante (or other Champagne, or Ginger Ale)
Pour the cranberry juice into the champagne flute (or wine glass) and then pour the wine down the inside of the glass. Serve at once.
Makes one glass.
To keep in the theme of holiday colors, you could serve Sweet Pea Guacamole, with tortilla chips. Unlike avocado guacamole, this dip retains its lovely green color.
Sweet Pea Guacamole
2 TB. virgin olive oil
2 TB. fresh lime juice
¼ bunch fresh cilantro trimmed of long stems (or same amount of parsley if you don’t like cilantro)
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded
1 lb. frozen peas, thawed (I like to use the baby “petite Pois”)
¼ tsp. ground cumin
¾ tsp. salt
¼ red onion, finely diced
Tortilla or pita chips
Combine oil, lime juice, cilantro (or parsley) and jalapeno in a blender or food processor and blend until cilantro and hot pepper are roughly pureed.
Add peas, cumin and salt and blend until smooth. There will be some lumps but this adds textural interest! Scrape into a serving bowl. Serve with tortilla, pita, or potato chips. Use more jalapeno and cilantro for a spicier dip.
An all time crowd pleaser, this Cheddar Port Wine Dip is excellent to have on hand for unexpected guests. It keeps well packed in small crocks.
Cheddar Port Wine Dip
1/3 cup port wine (or dry sherry)
1/3 cup cream
1 TB. chives or green onions
8 oz. sharp cheddar, diced
Put all ingredients in a food processor or blender cover, and process on high speed for 40 seconds, or until smooth, stopping to stir down if necessary. Scrape into serving container and chill. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.
This recipe for Mushroom Caviar is a favorite of mine, and can be made the day before.
Mushroom Caviar
1 medium yellow onion, minced
1 ½ TB. unsalted butter
½ lb. fresh mushrooms, cleaned and stemmed
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Mayonnaise, enough to hold the mixture together
Minced parsley, for garnish
In a skillet, saute the onion in the butter until golden. Add the mushrooms and saute for about 5 minutes, until the mushrooms give up their liquid, stirring lightly to mix well, add lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce and remove from the heat. Allow mixture to cool, adding enough mayonnaise to bind, and then mound on serving plate, garnishing with finely chopped parsley. Chill well and surround with Melba toast rounds or any plain cracker.
Happy holidays!
