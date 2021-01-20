Editor's note: Barbara Lauterbach is taking a temporary leave from the Lakes Region Foodie column. While she's away, the column has been entrusted to the hands of Jim Dodge, a chef currently working in California but who has strong roots in the Lakes Region. Dodge's parents were the second owners of the Inn at Steele Hill, and later they owned the Squam Lakes Club and Inn, where Dodge began to work under a pastry chef. Discovering his passion for baking, he studied in Switzerland, then, in 1978, made his way to San Francisco where his culinary career took off. Dodge is currently the director of specialty culinary programs for Bon Appétit Management Company, the jury chair for the first-ever Julia Child Award, and serves on the advisory council of the Julia Child Foundation. Lauterbach said of the following recipe, "I’ve had it and it is fabulous and easy!"
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Baking with Jim Dodge
Yields one 9-inch cake, about 12 servings.
Adjust oven rack to the lower third level and preheat to 325°F for a standard non-convection oven.
Brush the bottom and sides of a circular 9x2-inch cake pan with melted butter. Line the bottom with a circle of parchment paper or foil. Set aside until needed.
8 ounces unsalted butter
8 ounces bittersweet chocolate
1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 ½ cups sugar
6 extra large eggs
Cut the butter into small pieces and place in a medium size stainless steal bowl, you can use a double boiler for this step. Chop the chocolate into small pieces and place in the bowl on top of the butter. Spread the chocolate so that it covers the butter evenly. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water. Stir the butter and chocolate occasionally until both are melted and evenly blended. Turn off the heat and let set so that the mixture stays melted.
Sift together the cocoa and sugar to remove any lumps and set aside.
In a large size bowl beat the eggs until thoroughly blended. Add the sifted cocoa and sugar and continue mixing until incorporated.
Pour in the melted butter and chocolate and mix until completely blended. Spoon the batter into the pan and spread the top evenly. Bake for about 30-35 minutes or until the top center rises slightly and is set like a cheesecake. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan on a wire rack for one hour. Turn out onto a 9-inch corrugated cake circle or flat platter, so that the bottom becomes the top. Cover with cake dome or plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.
When cutting the cake run a thin blade knife between a folded kitchen towel after each cut.
Serve with fresh berries and softly whipped heavy cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.