This time of year always stretches the cook’s imagination to come up with dishes that appeal to a palate saturated with rich and filling dishes. I belong to a group that (seasonally) walks on Friday mornings and then gathers at a local café for breakfast and a catch up of the week’s news. At the end of the year, we would get together for a buffet supper and would include the husbands and other significants. At the end of December everyone would be tired of rich and hearty dishes, so one of the favorite offerings would be a “hot chicken salad”, that could be made ahead, chilled, and then reheated at the host’s home. The ingredients are not exotic and are easily attainable. If you had turkey for your Christmas dinner you may have enough left to substitute for chicken, the usual main ingredient. The bonds of friendship are strong in our group and we all celebrate our family events as well as console one another when someone experiences a setback. A large green salad is served with this dish, dressed just before serving. The greens may be cleaned ahead and brought in a plastic bag and the salad dressing mixed and brought in a jar. This salad dressing is a favorite of mine; I’ve given out the recipe many times and call it the w’s dressing, named after our walking group who walk under the self-named title the “WWW’s” (Wonderful Women Walking).
Chicken N' Chips Hot Salad
I do not know why this is always called a salad, but it is a 1950s classic and was part of every self-respecting cook's collection of chicken recipes. Although it was ladies' luncheon favorite, now it might be served as an easy supper. It is also an ideal dish to bring to a cooperative meal; not only does it reheat well, it also tastes good at room temperature. I like to serve it with a platter of fresh citrus and avocado slices, some crusty bread, or a crisp green salad. If you are making it ahead to transport, bring the crushed potato chips in a separate container and sprinkle them on just before putting the dish in the oven.
Serves 4 to 6
4 cups cubed cooked turkey or chicken
1 1/2 cups thinly sliced celery
2 tablespoons diced red onion
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 cup mayonnaise, homemade, or high-quality purchased
1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
3/4 cup crushed potato chips, preferably salt and vinegar flavor
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Butter or spray a 1 1/2-quart shallow baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Combine the chicken, celery, onion, parsley and almonds in a large bowl.
In a small bowl, combine the salt, pepper, lemon juice and mayonnaise.
Combine the mayonnaise mixture with the chicken mixture, tossing gently but thoroughly. Turn the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the cheese over the top and then do the same with the potato chips. Bake for 20 minutes or until the top is slightly browned and bubbling. Serve immediately. To reheat, place the dish in a 325°F oven for 20 minutes.
Maple Syrup Vinaigrette
1/2 cup apple cider
1/4 cup tarragon vinegar
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/3 cup white wine
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup olive oil
1 TB. lemon juice
ground ginger to taste
cinnamon to taste
salt to taste
Combine first 4 ingredients in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Reduce to 1 cup of liquid. Cool. Combine with remaining ingredients until well blended, using a food processor or wire whisk. Adjust seasonings
Makes 1 pint (2 cups).
