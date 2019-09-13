MEREDITH — Join jeweler Joy Raskin, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery to explore the colorful, fun world of resin to add color to jewelry.
Using a two-part, quick setting epoxy, the class will add paint, herbs, tea leaves, colored powder, and glitter, mix epoxy and color together, and apply onto jewelry. Resin works well for jewelry with texture, recessed areas, and empty stone settings. Instructor will provide epoxy and some coloring agents, but students should bring anything that they want to add to epoxy to make resin-filled jewelry, like tiny beads and stones.
Tuition is $68, with a $30 materials fee paid directly to the instructor at the start of class.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, call the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Fine Craft Gallery at 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes or www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
