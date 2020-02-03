MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library will offer Introduction to Calligraphy with Suzanne Lee Tuesdays Feb. 18, Feb. 25, March 3, March 17, and March 24, 10 a.m.-noon. Registration is required, and the class is limited to 10 people. A $25 donation to the Friends of the Library is requested.
In this five-week beginner's class, Lee, of the lakes gallery at chi-lin Laconia, will introduce calligraphy styles including italic, copperplate, blackletter and contemporary. Materials will be provided and no previous experience is needed.
Lee worked as fashion designer, and lived and worked in the far east for 25 years. She is influenced by Asian art and calligraphy from all over the world. She has taught calligraphy for many years and studied with contemporary masters.
The Meredith Public Library is at 91 Main St. To register, call 603-279-4303.
