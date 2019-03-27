LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library will offer the film 'Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams' as the April selection for the International Film Series. The film will be shown Monday, April 1 at 6:15 p.m.
'Akira Kurosawa's Dreams' is a 1990 Japanese-American magical realism film of eight vignettes, written and directed by Akira Kurosawa. The film was inspired by Kurosawa's repeated dreams. The Japanese film director and screenwriter is an important and influential filmmaker in cinematic history.
Movie themes include childhood, spirituality, art, death, universal disasters, and man's mistakes regarding the world. Titles of the dreams are Sunshine Through the Rain, The Peach Orchard, The Blizzard, The Tunnel, Crows, Mount Fuji in Red, The Weeping Demon, and Village of the Watermills.
The International Film Series is shown monthly from September through June. The International Film Series shelf at the library has this and other films shown over the past six years.
For more information, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
