MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will host a special keepsake glass suncatcher class with league-juried artist Lynn Haust on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Come find out why melting glass is fun, and explore the medium of kiln fired glass.
In this two-hour class, students will create a glass suncatcher to keep or give as a gift. There will be an assortment of bullseye glass from which to choose. Learn how to combine the glass to create rich colors and textures that will reflect and transmit color and light. Suncatchers will be fired and annealed off-site, and students will be notified when they are available for pick up.
Tuition is $40 and includes use of tools and choice of glass materials in various colors. Beginners and advanced students, age 12 and up, are welcome to participate.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, email nhcraft@metrocast.net, call 603-279-7920 or stop in to the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes and www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
