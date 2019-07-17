GILFORD — Awarded Best in State of New Hampshire at the 2018 New England Music Awards a year after releasing her debut album 'She Is Free' in 2017, Katie Dobbins will make her debut on the Magic Hat Stage on Wednesday, July 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Her sophomore album 'There Is Light' was released this year. Dobbins has written and performed music for most of her life, and is looking forward to performing on the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion’s Magic Hat Stage on Wednesday July 24, appearing at the Sheryl Crow and Heart Love Alive tour. Dobbins will perform with her full band from 4:30-7 p.m. She will play songs from both of her albums, along with some unreleased tunes.
Dobbins grew up in Gilford, and remembers her first concert at Meadowbrook, now the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Aaron Carter. Her first summer job was a parking attendant at the venue, and at her graduation from Gilford High School in 2007, Dobbins sang “Anyway” by Martina McBride on the main stage.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, when Dobbins’ band will begin.
Find more about Katie Dobbins by visiting www.katiedobbinsmusic.com.
