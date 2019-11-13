GILFORD — Over the years, Gilford High School has had several firsts and the upcoming weekends will bring something new to that list. On November 15 and 16; 22 and 23, "Dewey Finn" and his rowdy group of rock and roll youngsters take over the stage as the GHS turns into the School of Rock.
“This is the first presentation of the school version of the well-known musical comedy which debuted on Broadway in 2015,” said Matt Demko, long-time director of theatre education at Gilford’s Middle and High Schools.
Demko had heard that the beloved show was coming available, and his timing and reputation as an outstanding director put him in line to be the first school in the state to present the high school edition of School of Rock.
"Dewey" (played by Jonathan Buttrick) is a rock musician without a band or a job. He stumbles upon an opportunity and fakes his way into the Horace Green Preparatory School as a teacher.
After a few false starts as a teacher, Dewey discovers that he has a group of pint size natural musicians under his charge. With Zack on guitar, Katie strumming the bass, Lawrence on the keyboard, and Freddy banging away on the drums (played live by GHS students Joshua Testa, Emma Tierno, Chandler Green and Jesse Powers), things really begin to rock out as they name their band "School of Rock."
The cast consists of 32 Gilford High students who spend the entire show singing, dancing and rocking out to a variety of mostly original tunes which describe their individual relationships and challenges. Tomika’s (played by Caitlyn Costa and Hale Kutuk) courageous rendition of Amazing Grace gives the band a lead singer and the confidence to move ahead.
Parental concerns about their children being led down a rock ‘n roll path strain relationships all around but the stress brings all together with the band School of Rock winning the Battle of the Bands in an exciting close with the audience rocking along.
The company is a mix of experienced performers such as 16 year old Mae Kenny (who shares the role of "Patty" with Zoe Lehneman) who began her career as a thespian in the 4th grade. “Performing is a nice escape from reality,” said Kenny.
Joey Voivod shares the role of Dewey’s friend, "Ned," with Blake Bolduc who began performing in the 2nd grade. Both enjoy being on stage and “playing different characters," said Voivod. Bolduc enjoys the positive reaction of the audience. “It gives me the feeling of a job well done,” he said.
Several of the roles are shared by two actors. Which was, according Gilford’s Choral Director Denise Sanborn, necessary because of the high level of skill by numerous of the players
Others, like senior Kati Gamache, commented that she “likes playing different roles”. Gamache's desires were fulfilled in this production, as each night she can be seen as three separate characters.
If you are wondering what Broadway professionals think of School of Rock, you only need see the words of Michael Dale, Broadway World reviewer. “This is a big, beautiful blast of a musical comedy,” said Dale.
The production has experts in all aspects. Those in charge of staging, costumes, lighting and choreography all have been involved in GHS productions in the past.
Sanborn, choral director, finds 2019 and School of Rock to be "the year of the newcomers.” Not singers who are new to the stage, but many who are seeing their first chance to shine in a leading role. "We are very fortunate to have so many talented performers here. The decision to double-cast some of the roles provided opportunities for more students and proved again how lucky we are.”
Regarding School of Rock, Gilford’s opportunity to be the first school in the state to present, Director Demko said, “we love its uplifting message of how the arts can change people and bring people closer together as a group. Between the cast, crew, production staff, parents and volunteers we have the people that are going to make this show amazing.”
Almost every cast member gives great kudos to fellow student Jonathan Buttrick as Dewey Finn. Buttrick is a ball of fire in his role and is onstage almost the entire show in a non-stop performance.
GHS junior Jacqueline Nash shares the role of "Rosalie" with Jenny Laurendeau and suggests to prospective audience members that they come and see a show that is “theatrical, exciting and different.”
School of Rock takes place at the Gilford High School auditorium at 7 p.m. on November 15 and 16, 22 and 23 . Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors.
