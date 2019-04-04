CONCORD — No musical experience is necessary to participate in all-ages jam sessions, workshops, performances, and other musical activities at Concord Community Music School's “Discover the Music Inside You” Community Music Fest on Saturday, April 6, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., at 23 Wall St., Concord.
The Community Music Fest is a whole new spin on the Music School’s former Performathon event, with a goal of ramping up the interactivity and fun.
While the Fest is taking place, an Instrument Petting Zoo will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving everyone a chance to try more than a dozen musical instruments with help from volunteer musicians.
Concord Community Music School’s Community Music Fest is free to attend. For more information, call 603-228-1196 or visit www.ccmusicschool.org.
