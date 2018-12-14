GILFORD — Former resident and award-winning contemporary folk artist Katie Dobbins recently celebrated the release of her single, "Jeep Song," with a full band show at the Burren Backroom in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Nov. 16.
Recorded with renowned producer Sean McLaughlin of 37’ Productions, "Jeep Song" comes from her sophomore album, "There Is Light," to be released in March 2019.
"Jeep Song" captures the freeing experience of driving with the windows down, taking in the fresh air, and soaking in the views. With sweeping violin melodies woven throughout, the song entices you to take that road trip you’ve always dreamed of — or to pursue the dream that’s yearning to lead you forward.
Dobbins said, “'Jeep Song' was inspired by learning to drive using a manual transmission in my friend’s Jeep Wrangler. As I meditated on the phrase, 'don’t stall,' it soon became a metaphor and mantra for not wanting to ‘stall’ in my own life. All of us have so much potential, but often we get in our own way. When I sing this song, I remember joyful summer drives in that Jeep Wrangler, but I also sing over my own life, encouraging myself to continue moving forward and not hold myself back.”
Dobbins grew up in Gilford and manages a dual career: her singer-songwriter artistry and her work as a special education teacher in Lexington, Massachusetts. She performs regularly as a solo artist in the Boston area, is a member of the worship band at Storyheights Church, and plays at a variety of New Hampshire venues during summer months back in her hometown.
"Jeep Song" is a peek into her newest album, a collection of songs that celebrates the power of the light within us overcoming any darkness around us. Dobbins plans to share the release of the album with live shows for her fans in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.
"Jeep Song" is available on all digital platforms, including Amazon, Bandcamp, iTunes, and Spotify. For more information, see katiedobbinsmusic.com or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.
