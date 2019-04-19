WOLFEBORO — Perform It! Stage Company will present 'Emma,' a stage performance of Jane Austen’s classic book. Directed by Rebekah Billings, the show goes up May 2-4 at Wolfeboro Town Hall.
Tickets are $12, and $7 for students. Showtime are May 2 at 10:30 a.m., May 3 at 6 p.m., and May 4 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Email performitstagecompany@gmail.com or call or text 603-998-7111 to reserve tickets.
