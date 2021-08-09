LACONIA — Dwayne Haggins will be the featured performer for the Belknap Mill’s 2021 Arts in the Park Summer Concert Series in Rotary Riverside Park on Friday, Aug. 13, 6-8 p.m.
Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs, a blanket, and a picnic dinner for an evening of live music at the Belknap Mill.
Dwayne Haggins has been described as “The John Legend of rockabilly.” At every performance, Haggins is always at work, adding new subtleties to an obvious melody line.
For more information about upcoming performances, visit belknapmill.org.
