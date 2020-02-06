LACONIA — Comedian Lenny Clarke, who has played to full houses before at Pitman’s Freight Room, will return Saturday, Feb. 8, for an 8 p.m. performance.
Clarke has appeared at Pitman’s at least once a year for the past four years, and each show has drawn full house crowds.
“Lenny has become one of the favorites of our comedy crowds,” said Pitman’s owner Dick Mitchell. “The shows have been great, and the crowds just eat up his routine.
“We see a different show every time Lenny has been here. And even if you hear a routine that seems familiar Lenny always has a twist that makes in new.”
Appearing with Clarke will be Kyle Crawford and Nick Lavallee.
Doors open at Pitman’s Freight Room, 94 New Salem St., at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30, available by calling 603-527-0043 or 603-494-3334.
