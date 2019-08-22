BARNSTEAD — A summer concert, on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Barnstead Parade Grounds, will feature Chris Bonoli and the Blue Monsters. The band will play 6-8 p.m. Bonoli has been influenced by bands like Mowtown, Earth Wind & Fire, Led Zeppelin, Johnny Nash, Santana, James Taylor, Blood Sweat & Tears, Carole King, Chicago, Carly Simon, Simon & Garfunkel, Tower of Power, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Tomy James & the Shondells, and Johnny Cash. The Blue Monsters will play a selection of familiar blues, rock and contemporary music. Bring a chair, a blanket and dancing shoes. Refreshments will be available for sale by the North Barnstead Congregational Church.
