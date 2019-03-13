ANDOVER — Rob Lutes, winner of the 2018 Canadian Folk Music Award for Contemporary Singer of the Year, for his album "Walk in the Dark" will grace the Andover Community Coffeehouse stage as featured performer on Friday, March 15.
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the Highland Lake Grange Hall, 7 Chase Hill Road, East Andover. Admission is free, although donations — which are shared with the performers and the Andover Community Church, owner of the Grange Hall — are welcome.
Lutes (www.roblutes.com) released his first album, "Gravity," in 2000, and has steadily built a collection of songs that intersect blues, folk, Americana, and the contemporary singer-songwriter genre.
Also appearing onstage will be up to a dozen open-microphone performers whose contributions in previous months have ranged from the spoken word to show-business, jazz, folk, bluegrass, and country-and-western tunes.
On Good Friday, April 19, the headliners will be the singer-songwriter duo Ashley and Eric L'Esperance, known as The Promise Is Hope. Their work has been described as marrying "two distinctly talented songwriters whose sound is shaped by tastes of folk, acoustic and pop." For more information, see www.thepromiseishope.com.
Sponsor for the March concert is the Andover Elementary-Middle School, which helps to underwrite coffeehouse expenses.
Doors to the Grange Hall open at 6 p.m. for food purchases offered by the Andover Community Church, and for open-mic sign-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.
