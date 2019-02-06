LACONIA — David S. Brody, bestselling fiction writer and author, will be presenting at Woodside Commons at Taylor Community on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. The talk is entitled Columbus and the Knights Templar: Strange Bedfellows on the Journey to America.
A Vatican team in the early 1980s spent years searching the Catskill Mountains for Templar treasures relating to Columbus' sailing charts, apparently relying on a coded treasure map carved on the blade of a mysterious swagger stick sword. ‘The Swagger Sword,’ a modern-day thriller based on actual sites and artifacts, is book #8 in Brody’s ‘Templars in America’ series.
Brody enjoys studying ancient stone structures which he believes evidence pre-Columbus exploration of America. A graduate of Laconia High School, Tufts University and Georgetown Law School, he has appeared as a guest expert on documentaries airing on History Channel, Travel Channel, PBS and Discovery Channel. Six books in his ‘Templars in America’ series have been Amazon Kindle Top 10 Bestsellers. He lives in Westford, Massachusetts with his wife, sculptor Kimberly Scott.
