Molly Harper of Soul Pine Pottery will demonstrate how to create birch-inspired pottery Thursday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.- to 5 p.m. at Meredith Fine Art Gallery under the pergola. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Part of Popups Under the Pergola, the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen will host Molly Harper of Soul Pine Pottery on Thursday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Harper will demonstrate how she creates her unique, birch-inspired pottery of vases, mugs, votive candle holders, and more, all featuring detailed decoration. Meet the artist and watch her create. Social distancing will be practiced and safety precautions taken. To inquire about the event, call 603-279-7920, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org, or stop in to the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.

