LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild installed the 2020 board of directors via virtual conference on May 13. Elections were held in April for the officers and executive board who govern the organization, including President Deb Wyman, President Elect Allison Rainville, Recording Secretary Dawn Lovell, Treasurer Kathy Higgins, Programs Chair Ann Rampulla, Publicity Chair Jody Saulnier, Digital Content Chair Denise Badger, Hospitality Chair Bonnie Breen-Wagner, Membership Chair Ila Mattila, Special Events Chair Michelle Plourde, Quilt Show Chair Ann Rampulla, Community Outreach Chair Katie Haddock, and Corresponding Secretary Denise Moore.
The annual Golden Needle Award was given to Deb Wyman by outgoing President Jean Durfee. The award highlights a member who goes above and beyond. Wyman was honored for leadership and dedication in leading the effort to update governing documents. A new award, the Groovy Seam Ripper Award, was given to Katie Haddock. Haddock quietly volunteers her time and is always there when needed.
The guild has raised and donated $6,000 through fundraisers like the annual quilt show. The funds support Gilford Youth Center, LRSF Scholarships, LRSF Spelling Bee, GOT LUNCH!, food pantries, New England Quilt Museum, and the Belknap Mill Society.
Members have provided more than 4,100 masks for over 15 organizations, and continue to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Comfort Quilt Program there have been 95 quilts and 250 placemats donated to organizations like Spaulding Youth Center Project and the CORE recovery program at Belknap County Jail.
Membership is open to all individuals and experience levels. For more information, visit BMQG.ORG.
