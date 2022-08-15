Barbershop

The Barbershop Harmony Jamboree features a cappella music Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20, all created purely by human voices. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — “Harmony-on-the-Lake” is back. The Barbershop Harmony Jamboree event showcases the American art form of a cappella harmony known as barbershop and is now appearing in Meredith after over 60 years in other lakeside towns.

It’s all happening the weekend of Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20, at the Meredith Community Center, with singing planned on Meredith Bay and all around the town.

