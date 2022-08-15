MEREDITH — “Harmony-on-the-Lake” is back. The Barbershop Harmony Jamboree event showcases the American art form of a cappella harmony known as barbershop and is now appearing in Meredith after over 60 years in other lakeside towns.
It’s all happening the weekend of Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20, at the Meredith Community Center, with singing planned on Meredith Bay and all around the town.
There’s a community dinner on Friday night hosted by Meredith Altrusa, with informal singing, good food and fun, and a day of activities and singing Saturday — capped off by the “Great Gathering” Show on Saturday night at the community center.
Barbershop is music created purely by human voices. At the jamboree, each singer represents membership in one or more of three international barbershop harmony groups: the Barbershop Harmony Society, Harmony, Incorporated, and Sweet Adelines International.
The annual event is sponsored by the region’s Northeastern District of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Meredith community, including the Parks & Recreation Department, the chamber, and Altrusa, is helping coordinate the event.
The six chapters of the Northeastern District in New Hampshire include Laconia, Dover, Concord, Nashua, Keene and Hanover with male and mixed harmony choruses.
The weekend has events all over town, rain or shine. There’s a mini-golf "tournament” planned at Pirate’s Cove on Saturday morning with singing throughout the course, among others.
Saturday's “Great Gathering Show” starts at 7 p.m. Anyone can enjoy the show, or be a part of the fun and learn an easy song or two.
