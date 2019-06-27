MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society's fourth program of the 2019 Speaker Series is Banjoes, Bones and Ballads. The performance will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. Doors open for light refreshments at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.
The program features Jeff Warner of Portsmouth, a performer and interpreter of traditional music. He will perform traditional folk songs that include history and a sense of place including banjo tunes, tavern songs, 18th century New England hymns and New England sailor songs. Karen Thorndike, president of the Meredith Historical Society said, “We are grateful to New Hampshire Humanities for their sponsorship of this program. We’re so fortunate to have Jeff to share his talents with us.”
In explaining his work, Warner says he takes an historical approach to the music. Warner added, “I teach American history and culture through traditional song.” For Warner, old songs are like archaeological objects which teach people about history.
Walker is a speaker for New Hampshire Humanities, and Folklorist and Community Scholar for the New Hampshire Council on the Arts. He has performed at festivals, folk clubs and schools throughout the U.S. and the United Kingdom, and has toured nationally for the Smithsonian Institution. The society’s programs are free and all are welcome. For more information, visit the Meredith Historical Society on Facebook and www.mhsweb.org or email meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.