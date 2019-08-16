MEREDITH — B.J. Eckardt is the featured artist in an upcoming art show at VynnArt, 30 Main St. The art show, Works: New and Favorites, will begin on Sunday, Aug. 18, and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 3. An artist reception will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 4-7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
This show is an opportunity to see Eckardt’s newest original works with award-winning pieces. Working in oil and acrylic, Eckardt is a contemporary artist known for her vivid and bold works.
“We are very excited to host this show of B.J.’s paintings,” said gallery owner Vynnie Hale. “The quality, creativity, subject matter and mastery of medium in her work is beautiful. We invite the community to come in and enjoy these special works.”
Eckardt, originally from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has a bachelor's degree in fine art from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She moved to New Hampshire in 1989 and was the publisher and owner of 'Business New Hampshire Magazine.' After selling the company in 2003, she started Walnut Street Productions. Eckardt retired and took up painting six years ago. She has won numerous awards, has had works selected for juried exhibitions, and is a member of New Hampshire Art Association. She currently lives and paints in Belmont.
For more information about VynnArt Gallery, call 603-279-0057.
