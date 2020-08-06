LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access is celebrating "The Master of Suspense” Alfred Hitchcock during his birthday month of August on LRPA After Dark with a festival of his early works. Tune in Friday and Saturday nights throughout the month at 10 p.m.
First up Aug. 7-8, Hitchcock’s 1936 World War W I-era thriller 'Secret Agent' starring Madeleine Carroll, John Gielgud, Peter Lorre and Robert Young.
'The Lady Vanishes' (1938) will be Aug. 14-15, followed by 'Sabotage' (1936) on Aug. 21-22, and 'The 39 Steps' (1935), Aug. 28-29.
