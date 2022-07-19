Respite care is not self-indulgent. It’s a necessity. Caring for an older or ill family member can be hugely rewarding and bring you closer — but being consumed by it will drain you physically and emotionally, and eventually cause burnout.

That’s why it’s important for caregivers to seek occasional respite from their responsibilities, whether it’s for a few hours a week to run personal errands — or longer to take a much-needed vacation. Respite care offers you the chance to de-stress, restore your physical and mental energy, and keep your own life in balance.

