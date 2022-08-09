Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health sheds some light on the subject
PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health has served countless friends and neighbors in the Lakes Region and Northern New Hampshire for over 55 years. We expertly deliver tailored care to patients and families and today we want to explain what hospice care is.
The peace of mind and relief you feel when hospice comes in to help care for your loved one is almost instant. In fact, most people only wish that they had called sooner. Our wish is that more of our friends and neighbors in the community would know to turn to our professional caregivers at Pemi-Baker Hospice and Home Health in their time of need. And, it’s never too soon to call us and just ask questions. We can generally help sooner than you think.
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health provides their care in your home or where you call home. You can’t ask for a better hospice organization and that is why we are sharing the following information with you in the hopes that you can help your loved ones get the best care when in need.
Did you know?
1. Hospice is not about giving up hope. It’s about embracing hope and living longer with exceptional care. Facing the physical and emotional challenges of a life-limiting illness is overwhelming. You owe it to yourself to seek every option. Calling hospice does not mean giving up hope — it means letting hope in, for help and support, when you need it most. Our care is designed to help patients live more fully and comfortably — with a team of caregivers who work to ease symptoms and enhance quality of life. It is choosing compassionate care and support so that you can be at home — wherever you call home.
2. Patients and families who choose hospice care live longer and report feeling better, emotionally and physically, almost immediately. With improved quality of life, hospice patients actually live longer. A study published in the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management showed that patients who choose hospice care live an average of 29 days longer than patients who do not have hospice care.
3. Remarkably, there is rarely any out-of-pocket expense for hospice care. You have already paid for hospice care. It is an entitlement your tax dollars earn you. Hospice care is most often paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, or donations. Therefore, in addition to easing physical and emotional burdens, using hospice at end of life can ease financial burdens. The Medicare Hospice Benefit is available to all patients with the Medicare part A benefit.
4. Hospice care is designed to support people for months. Far too many patients and families say — “We wish we had called sooner.” Hospice care is not simply for patients in the final days or weeks, but rather months. Patients can receive hospice care as soon as a physician predicts that life expectancy is six months or less. Anyone, including yourself, family or friends, can make a referral to hospice. In fact, we provide free in home consults to you and your family about your current or future options.
5. Hospice care is provided in your home — wherever you call home. Our teams of caregivers come to you, making routine visits so that you can remain comfortable in your home with family, friends and familiar surroundings. This includes private homes, assisted living facilities and/or skilled nursing facilities. “I wish we had called sooner.” That’s what most families say once they have embraced the support of hospice. We understand that until you have had a first-hand experience with hospice care, you might not understand the true essence of hospice. That’s why we’re sharing this information and encouraging you to get to know more about Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health before you need them.
With over 55 years serving clients from 29 towns in central and northern New Hampshire, Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is committed to creating healthier communities. Expert services include at-home healthcare, hospice and palliative care, and community programs including: American Red Cross CPR/AED/FA, Caregiver and Bereavement Support Groups and Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse days at your local senior centers. Providing compassionate care with experienced staff who are trained, certified professionals in the business because of their hearts. Neighbors serving neighbors. In your time of need, we’re right where you need us.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH.
