The Partnership for Public Health (ServiceLink of Belknap County and Winnipesaukee Public Health Network in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services) are proud to introduce “WellnessLink,” a new service providing people aged 60 and over with direct access to COVID-related information and linkages to vaccine appointments.
One phone call connects older people to a WellnessLink expert who is able to answer questions related to COVID-19. They explain local options for getting tested, booking a vaccination appointment, finding transportation assistance, can coordinate language services, and follow up with people to make sure they receive the care they want.
“The WellnessLink experts help you find what works best for you at no cost to you,” says Carissa Elphick, Director of Human Services Programs for the Partnership for Public Health.
Furthering the missions of the partnering organizations, WellnessLink provides an easy-to-understand and accurate source for New Hampshire residents to live and age well.
Contact WellnessLink at 866-452-1693 to start protecting your health.
ServiceLink contracts with local agencies around the state to help individuals access and make connections to long term services and supports, family caregiver information and supports, and Medicare and Medicaid options.
