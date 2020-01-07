LACONIA — The Weight Institute of New Hampshire is offering an eight-week weight loss program. The OPTIFAST program is a medically-supervised weight management program that monitors and assesses progress toward health and emotional well-being.
There are several upcoming, free information sessions, on Tuesdays, Jan. 14, Jan. 21, and Jan. 28, 4-5 p.m., in the WINH Conference Room, 85 Spring St.
The program starts Wednesday, Feb. 5, and will run through Wednesday, March 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Participants can expect an average weekly weight loss of 3-5 pounds, weekly nutritional education sessions, lowering blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure, improving overall health, learning new eating habits, engaging in activities, and long-term weight management.
For more information, call 603-527-2946.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.