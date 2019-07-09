FRANKLIN — One couldn't have asked for a more beautiful day than June 8 to have a garden party. The Tea in the Garden Party and silent auction was a fundraiser for Franklin VNA & Hospice, and it went off without a hitch.
Guests were greeted by a team of volunteers who encouraged them to head to the "Get Fancy" section where they donned hats, gloves, and other tea party accouterments before heading up to the white tent. As they approached, the strains of classical guitar music, played live by renowned guitarist Matthew Lister, drifted down to them. Guests then made themselves comfortable at the eclectically decorated tables layered with multi-colored tablecloths and fresh flowers where no two place settings where exactly the same.
The relaxing and fun atmosphere carried through the entire event as guests were encouraged to wander through the garden and outbid each other on silent auction baskets.
Executive Director Tabitha Dowd commented, "The auction really could not have been possible without the generosity of the basket donors, in particular, Watts Water Technology really stepped forward to support the entire event, and we are so grateful to them for that."
Silent auction baskets up for grabs included two donated by Jordan's Ice Creamery, Rocky Mountain Chocolates, a gift basket from Black Bear vineyards, a beach-themed basket, and several themed around local restaurants.
By the end of the event, winners of the baskets had been announced, guests sipped their way through several flavors of tea, including a special magic tea that changed color, nibbled on tasty tea-party fare, and guests seemed full, relaxed, and happy.
Board member Judy Elliott, who organized the event and donated tea party supplies, including the tea itself, said she felt the day "was so successful, we look forward to holding it again next year. What a wonderful way to raise funds for our hospice program!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.