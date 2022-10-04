The GI GeniusTM module uses advanced AI software to highlight suspicious polyps with a real-time visual marker serving as the surgeon’s ever-vigilant second observer with a sensitivity rate per lesion of 99.7%. (Courtesy photo)
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth General Surgery is excited to be the first in New Hampshire to offer an Artificial Intelligence System to enhance colonoscopy screenings at 25-bed Speare Memorial Hospital.
Patients receiving colonoscopies at Speare now benefit from the aid of the GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy module. The tool employs artificial intelligence to help Plymouth General Surgery physicians detect polyps.
“This is a powerful new ally in the fight against colorectal cancer,” says Dr. Joseph Casey of PGS. “Knowing my partners, Drs. Koren, Hannowell and Chastanet, it is no surprise to me that our team is the first in the State of New Hampshire to add this system to our endoscopy unit. We are dedicated to bringing a truly new and innovative technology to our community and our patients. This is an opportunity to use artificial intelligence to improve the quality of the colonoscopies that we perform and further decrease the risk of colorectal cancer for our patients.”
The GI GeniusTM module uses advanced AI software to highlight suspicious polyps with a real-time visual marker serving as the surgeon’s ever-vigilant second observer with a sensitivity rate per lesion of 99.7%. Studies have shown that AI-assisted colonoscopies can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1% increase in adenoma detection rate reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 3%. Colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer diagnosed in the U.S., with almost 150,000 new cases every year.
“Having practiced here in Plymouth for 28 years, I am proud to look back to see that we at Plymouth General Surgery have been able to provide the best of quality and compassionate care to our community,” says Dr. Casey. “We continue to strive to challenge and improve ourselves as practitioners and the care that we provide."
Speare Memorial Hospital is focused on meeting the community’s medical needs by providing its expert staff with the latest technologies and procedures. The GI GeniusTM module is the first and only AI system for detecting colonic polyps in the United States, and Speare is proud to offer it to patients.
Speare Memorial Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in Plymouth, serving the many central NH towns surrounding it. Learn more at www.spearehospital.com.
