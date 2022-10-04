PLYMOUTH — Plymouth General Surgery is excited to be the first in New Hampshire to offer an Artificial Intelligence System to enhance colonoscopy screenings at 25-bed Speare Memorial Hospital.

Patients receiving colonoscopies at Speare now benefit from the aid of the GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy module. The tool employs artificial intelligence to help Plymouth General Surgery physicians detect polyps.

