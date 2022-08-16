Regular exercise is one of the best activities seniors can do to maintain — and enhance — their overall health. Some seniors may resist or fear physical exercise due to chronic health conditions or the potential for injury. The truth is, in most cases, the advantages outweigh the risks if the exercise program is appropriate for their physical condition.
Many health benefits exist for seniors who exercise regularly, including:
• Muscle mass maintenance
• Mood and attitude improvement
• Mobility and balance improvement
• Cognitive ability improvement
• Immune system support
• Weight management
• Prevention and management of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes
No gym, no worries
Seniors don’t need a gym membership or fancy workout equipment to obtain these health benefits. They can do the following simple exercises at home:
Chair exercises
Chair exercises can be an alternative for seniors with mobility or standing issues. Chair exercises, performed with a chair and occasionally some light weights, strengthen a wide range of muscles. Good chair exercises to start with include:
• Seated front shoulder raises (targets the chest and arms)
• Tummy twists (targets the core)
• Chair squats (targets the legs)
• Stretching exercises
Stretches are great for increasing flexibility and relieving joint pain. Many stretches can be done in a chair or even on a bed for seniors with more limited mobility.
• Overhead side stretch
• Calf stretch
• Yoga and Tai Chi
• Walking
Whether walking in place at home or taking a stroll around the neighborhood or park, walks are low impact and easy on joints, can provide social opportunities, and is suitable for cardiovascular health.
Before committing to an exercise routine, check with your loved one’s doctor to ensure the exercises seniors plan to perform are right for them and their senior care.
Visiting Angels provides non-medical assistance in the Lakes Region and can assist with transportation to eye appointments. For more information call 603-366-1993.
