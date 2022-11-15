Sundowning is a symptom of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, most often affecting people who have mid- and late-stage dementia. Confusion and agitation worsen in the late afternoon and evening when the sun goes down, and symptoms are less pronounced earlier in the day. Sundowning is also called “late-day confusion.”

Sundowning behaviors can be verbal or physical. They can occur suddenly, with no apparent reason, or predictably result from a frustrating situation. While it can be hard to cope with, it can help when you realize that the person with Alzheimer's or dementia is not acting aggressively on purpose.

