PLYMOUTH — The sun shone brightly at Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health’s special gazebo dedication to the Pemi-Baker staff in memory of Frances Marie Fernandes, a former hospice patient. John Fernandes and his two daughters have been long supporters of the Pemi-Baker Hospice and Palliative care programs but they wanted to give back specifically to the staff, giving them a place to rest, reflect and rejuvenate.

The ornate, covered gazebo rests on the lawn outside the offices at Boulder Point, overlooking the pond and mountains to the north of Pemi-Baker Valley. “Fran would want you to enjoy this gazebo because it is a link to the beauty of nature. Maybe on a pleasant day, sitting here and contemplating the beautiful scenery, you will feel something of the appreciation our family has for what you do. We hope you will continue to enjoy this place for many years to come,” said John Fernandes.

