CONCORD — Healthcare workers are critical to helping a community stay safe, healthy and flourish. In New Hampshire, over 60,000 dedicated individuals comprise the healthcare workforce from doctors, dentists, paramedics, along with those who keep medical facilities clean and prepare meals for patients. The work can be both rewarding and challenging and due to the rise in workforce shortages, many healthcare workers perform jobs and tasks that fall outside of their job description. For its third year, the NH Healthcare Heroes will honor the dedication, courage and commitment of those working in healthcare through an online nomination process, which is now open and runs through April 7.
“Job shortages and the pandemic exacerbated healthcare challenges and this compelling need persists,” said Roxie Severance, who has led this grassroots effort since its inception. “Given how critical these individuals are, the health and well-being of society, we believe those in healthcare should be recognized for the essential services they provide. It takes a massive network of professionals to make our healthcare system work, and we’re excited to honor them for all that they do within New Hampshire’s communities.”
Through a simple online nomination form, anyone can nominate a Healthcare Hero. A volunteer committee, made up of healthcare professionals across the state, reviews the nominations and selects one winner across the seven regions and 14 runners-up. Each winner will be honored during a pinning ceremony that is live-streamed on Facebook in partnership with the Heroes’ employer and will receive a customized gift bag filled with donations from sponsors and supporters of this initiative.
In 2020, the NH Healthcare Heroes initiative was developed to shine a light on the essential roles and opportunities to help others by working in the healthcare field. To date, more than 40 healthcare workers have been named and profiled to help shine a light on their work and encourage others to consider a healthcare career.
Diana Main, of Newport, was one of the 2022 Healthcare Heroes. Serving as a clinical nurse supervisor and registered nurse in the Blood Donor Program at Dartmouth Health, Main plays an important role providing leadership, technologist oversight, nursing education, and coordination of care. Her nominator said, “Diana is truly a healthcare hero and is deserving of this recognition. She is a dedicated employee who embodies a high standard of care and exemplifies a nurse who truly has a heart for patients, blood donors and staff.”
Main is one of 60,000 dedicated healthcare workers in the Granite State and Healthcare Heroes is in search of the many others who go above and beyond the call of duty like her.
Lead sponsors for the current NH Healthcare Heroes recognition effort include Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, the NH Sector Partnerships and Initiative and Southern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center, serves as the fiscal agent. Other major sponsors include the NH Sector Partnerships Initiative, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, North Country Healthcare, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, NH Health Care Association, Solution Health The Elliot, Community Health Institute, Cambridge Trust Charitable Foundation, Catholic Medical Center, Northeast Delta Dental, NH Needs Caregivers! and Seacoast Public Health Network.
For more information on this effort or to become one of our sponsors or supporters, contact Roxie Severance at roxie@rsconsulting.services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.