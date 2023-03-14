Healthcare heros

Diana Main from Dartmouth Health in Lebanon was named a 2022 NH Healthcare Hero. (Courtesy photo/NH Healthcare Heroes)

CONCORD — Healthcare workers are critical to helping a community stay safe, healthy and flourish. In New Hampshire, over 60,000 dedicated individuals comprise the healthcare workforce from doctors, dentists, paramedics, along with those who keep medical facilities clean and prepare meals for patients. The work can be both rewarding and challenging and due to the rise in workforce shortages, many healthcare workers perform jobs and tasks that fall outside of their job description. For its third year, the NH Healthcare Heroes will honor the dedication, courage and commitment of those working in healthcare through an online nomination process, which is now open and runs through April 7.

“Job shortages and the pandemic exacerbated healthcare challenges and this compelling need persists,” said Roxie Severance, who has led this grassroots effort since its inception. “Given how critical these individuals are, the health and well-being of society, we believe those in healthcare should be recognized for the essential services they provide. It takes a massive network of professionals to make our healthcare system work, and we’re excited to honor them for all that they do within New Hampshire’s communities.”

