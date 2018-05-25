FRANKLIN — In recognition of May as National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, Franklin VNA & Hospice reminds area residents that, in addition to appearance and weight loss, physical fitness has many more benefits. Being fit boosts brain power and focus, decreases stress, depression and anxiety, improves energy and can help ward off diseases including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis. It also can help increase strength and endurance, which can help prevent falls as we age.
Physical fitness has several components: strength, cardiac endurance, flexibility and balance. Strength comes from taxing muscles as you would do with weight lifting or fit bands, while cardiac endurance happens from raising your heart rate for an extended period of time like during running or Zumba. Flexibility, which is from stretching of muscles regularly, as you would do in yoga and balance, takes all of the above plus practice at purposeful balancing activities. You should be picturing anything from graceful ballerinas to nimble boxers for this part.
The easiest way to get fit is to get moving. Find an activity you enjoy and break a sweat, or try out a new activity by joining an exercise class, walking after meals with a friend or family or even using a workout from your local library. Or design your own workout with the old standbys we learned in gym class: pushups, situps, squats, and planking. They all work and don’t require any equipment or special gear. They can be modified for those starting out or with mobility issues: pushups against the wall instead of the floor, wall sits instead of squats.
Some other ideas? Try gardening, dancing, jumping rope or playing an active game with your children or grandchildren. The goal is to do more and do it longer to get stronger
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454 or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
