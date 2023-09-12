MEREDITH — Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association commemorates 100 years of unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and support to the community of Meredith and the surrounding areas. This milestone represents a century of compassion, dedication and service to those in need.

Since its founding in 1923, Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association has remained steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional healthcare services and support to individuals and families, regardless of their ability to pay. As a result, LRVNA has become an integral part of the community's fabric, providing a lifeline to those in need during challenging times.

