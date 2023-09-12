MEREDITH — Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association commemorates 100 years of unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and support to the community of Meredith and the surrounding areas. This milestone represents a century of compassion, dedication and service to those in need.
Since its founding in 1923, Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association has remained steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional healthcare services and support to individuals and families, regardless of their ability to pay. As a result, LRVNA has become an integral part of the community's fabric, providing a lifeline to those in need during challenging times.
Over the past year alone, Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association delivered over $1 million dollars in free services to families in need. This commitment to ensuring access to vital healthcare services has helped countless individuals receive the care they deserve, fostering health, healing and well-being throughout the community.
"We are immensely grateful to the community of Meredith and the Lakes Region for allowing us to serve them for the past 100 years," said Renee Speltz, president of the board of directors at LRVNA. "The unwavering support we have received has allowed us to continue providing exceptional care to families, regardless of their financial circumstances. We owe our success and longevity to the incredible individuals, businesses and organizations that have stood by us throughout the years."
LRVNA's century of service represents a deep-rooted commitment to the health and well-being of the community. Their dedicated team of healthcare professionals, including skilled nurses, therapists and caregivers, have consistently gone above and beyond to deliver personalized, compassionate care to individuals in their homes and at their facilities.
As Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association celebrates this momentous occasion, it expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the community for their continued trust and support. It is through the community's generosity and partnership that LRVNA has been able to make a positive difference in the lives of so many individuals and families.
Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association looks forward to continuing their mission of providing exceptional care and support to the community for the next century and beyond. Their commitment to empowering individuals, promoting wellbeing, and fostering a healthier community remains as strong as ever.
For more information about Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association and its services, visit lrvna.org or call 603-279-6611 or info@lrvna.org.
