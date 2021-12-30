LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center, the community behavioral health center serving Belknap and southern Grafton counties, announces its launch of a 24/7 Mobile Crisis Response Team program which will significantly enhance the organization’s Acute Services Program. Because it is a statewide initiative that will involve all 10 community mental health centers, Granite Staters in the midst of a mental health crisis will be able to call a single, statewide number to be connected with mental health and addiction care professionals that can provide immediate access to crisis support via telephone, text, chat or by dispatching LRMHC’s Mobile Crisis Response Team to respond to the person in crisis in the community. This initiative is an effort to make access to care easier and faster, reduce the overall number of suicides, opioid overdoses and other causes of preventable mortality, ensure improved outcomes for crisis patients, reduce hospitalizations and incarcerations, and become a first-responder crisis community resource for our region.
“Every community should have robust mental health crisis services so that mental health crises are treated like any other medical emergency: with people receiving the best possible care that helps them on a path toward recovery,” said Maggie Pritchard, chief executive officer at Lakes Region Mental Health Center.
Beginning on Jan. 1, individuals can call 833-710-6477 and be provided 24/7 phone support by trained clinicians who can to help resolve a behavioral health crisis, provide referrals to outpatient services or dispatch a Mobile Crisis Response Team to respond to a mental health and substance misuse crisis situation in the community.
Beginning on July 1, individuals will be able to call 988 for assistance with a mental health crisis, or you can contact the Rapid Response Access Point directly by calling 833-710-6477, by texting to 888-888-8888 or by visiting NH988.com.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 603-524-1100 or visit the website at www.lrmhc.org.
