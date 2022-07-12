LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center is hosting its 11th annual Mental Health Awareness Online Auction from Oct. 12-26. The public has the opportunity to bid on great products and services from around the Lakes Region. LRMHC is currently looking for sponsors or donations with a goal of raising more than $15,000 this year to support the mental health of those who live and work in our communities.
Sponsors will receive valuable exposure on the auction’s website, regular email blasts to more than 750 LRMHC supporters, and on all social media platforms between now and October. This is a great way to promote your business while supporting a local community nonprofit organization.
If you would like to donate, gift cards, products, and certificates for local services to auction off are accepted. Your name or business will be listed in the annual report, and your logo will be linked to your site with recognition on your auction item.
After the hardships these past few years have brought, both on individuals and on our community as a whole, mental health awareness is more important than ever. The long-term impact on people’s mental health is becoming more evident and as such, the demand for our services continues to increase. With your help, we can improve the lives of people living with, and recovering from, mental illness in a time when they may need it most.
Go to: lrmhc.org/annual-auction/ or contact Sam Shiel at sshiel@lrmhc.org or 603-524-1100 x219 for more information. The sponsorship deadline is Aug. 23. The donation deadline is Sept 30.
